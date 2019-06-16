Edward L.



Funai, Jr.



Edward L. Funai, 62, passed away June 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 15, 1956 to the late Edward and Josephine (Matuzsak) Funai in Medina, Ohio.



Ed resided in Medina County his entire life, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, maintaining his property, playing (and working) with his computers and all sorts of technical gadgets. He was employed by Goodyear Aerospace/Loral/Lockheed Martin for 37 years, where he made many friends.



Surviving are his sisters, Joan (Dale, deceased) Mayfield and Karen (James, deceased) Kaleta; brother, Larry (Kim) Funai; nephews, Michael (Lorie) Mayfield, Mark Mayfield, and Colton Funai; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, and his beloved cat, Augie. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Lorna, and his parents.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St., Medina, OH 44256 and one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Holy Martyrs Church, 3100 Old Weymouth Rd., Medina, OH 44256. A private family burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brookpark. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd, Wooster, OH 44691.