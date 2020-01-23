|
|
Ed Gaskill, 86, passed away January 20, 2020. He was born August 1, 1933 in Akron to the late Elmer and Mary Jane Gaskill. Besides his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria and brother, Bill. He is survived by his sons, Richard and Randy Gaskill; daughter, Deanna (John) Langford; grandchildren: LeaAnn (Ron) Humphrey, Danelle (Steve) Wahunick, Steven (Elizabeth) Langford, Michael Langford, Kara (Nick) Donatelli, Krista (Donnie) Boyer and Michael (Lisa) Gaskill; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice (Ken) Willett and Cheryl (Frank) Flethcher; as well many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Saturday from NOON until the time of the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message online for the family and to see more about Ed's life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER 330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020