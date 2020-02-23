|
|
Edward L. Horn, age 62, of Akron passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1957, the son of Tony and Unis Horn. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janet, and daughter Emily. Ed will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law, Vicki; nephews, David (Becky), John (Beth), and Danny (Cindy); nieces, Lori and Lisa; many great-nieces and great-nephews, and many, many friends. Emily had her very own mascot in her father, who regularly attended her events and supported her accomplishments. He was "Mr. Mom," raising Emily to share his kind and generous spirit. Ed was a wonderful friend to many, and always ready to help when needed. He was the brother that Vicki never had, and cared for her children as much as he did Emily. Per Ed's wishes, cremation will occur, and a private gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020