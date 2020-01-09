Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
1158 S. Arlington St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward O'Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Tweedy" O'Neal


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Tweedy" O'Neal Obituary
Edward "Tweedy" O'Neal born May 29, 1956 to the late Beauguard and Josephine (Longmire) O'Neal Sr., finished his early assignment on January 4, 2020 at home. He married Deborah Joyner on October 30, 1987, enjoying 32 years of wedded bliss. He was employed by General Electric for 10 years as well as Community Support Services. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Beauguard O'Neal Jr., Agnes O'Neal, Lila O'Neal; and his daughter, Tracey Witherspoon. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving devoted wife, Deborah; children, William (Angelica) Jones, Clarence (Jackie) Jones and Joshua O'Neal; siblings: Laura McDaniel, Edith Dixon, Clara (O'Dell) Graham ,John (Val) Madgett and Nancy (Terry) Cooper; grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home 1158 S. Arlington St. Akron, OH. 44306. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -