Edward "Tweedy" O'Neal born May 29, 1956 to the late Beauguard and Josephine (Longmire) O'Neal Sr., finished his early assignment on January 4, 2020 at home. He married Deborah Joyner on October 30, 1987, enjoying 32 years of wedded bliss. He was employed by General Electric for 10 years as well as Community Support Services. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Beauguard O'Neal Jr., Agnes O'Neal, Lila O'Neal; and his daughter, Tracey Witherspoon. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving devoted wife, Deborah; children, William (Angelica) Jones, Clarence (Jackie) Jones and Joshua O'Neal; siblings: Laura McDaniel, Edith Dixon, Clara (O'Dell) Graham ,John (Val) Madgett and Nancy (Terry) Cooper; grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home 1158 S. Arlington St. Akron, OH. 44306. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020