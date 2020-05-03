Edward D. Paolucci, 87 years old, passed away April 23. he was born in Akron. He spent most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls. Eddie will be most remembered for his great musical talent and fun personality. Growing up in a musical family, he found his love for trumpet, valve trombone and singing. His lifetime career was performing. He played with the Phil Palumbo Band working at Ninos, Tangier and in Vegas. He continued playing as The Leftovers and later joining the Carolyn and Jim Burns Band. During his later years, he spent winters in Florida sitting in with the local bands and flying his kites on the beach. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Anna Paolucci. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Grant of Dayton; daughter, Lisa Seymour; grandchildren, Andrew and Anna Seymour; and special friend, Susie Corbin. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







