Edward Patrick Waters Jr., 55, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born May 26, 1964 to Edward P. Waters, Sr. and the late Diane (Capobianco) Waters in Waterbury, CT. Ed spent most of his life in the Akron area, he attended Field H.S. Ed made friends everywhere he went. He was always the first to chime in with a quick joke and he never missed the opportunity to make a new friend. He loved deeply, laughed often, and positively impacted anyone who had the pleasure of crossing his path. Ed worked as a Semi Truck Mechanic and he could fix just about anything. He once said "There is the right way.....the wrong way.....and the Ed Waters way ! " The later was a mix of both. Efficient yet not text book, functional but not pretty, but he always got the job done. On August 25, 1992 Ed joined AA. He shared his story of recovery to thousands of people over the years and he often spoke of the lives he helped positively impact. He cared deeply for the AA community and its members became a second family to him. His friends became brothers. He understood the struggle and he never judged. He cared and he believed in the community and the program. In 2006, Ed met his wife, Missy Taylor (Deceased: Jan 2020). Together with their son Aiden, they lived in Brimfield. He made long lasting friendships with his neighbors and their support has been greatly appreciated. Preceded in death by his mother, Diane (Capobianco ) Waters, he is survived by his father, Ed Waters Sr.; brother, Richard Waters (Dolly); daughter, Ashley Pejnovic (John); son, Ed Waters (Krista); son, Aiden Waters; grandchildren, Ellie Pejnovic, Alivia Pejnovic, and Eddy Waters. Eds remains will be interred with his wife, Missy at Standing Rock Cemetery in Kent with a Celebration of Life at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020