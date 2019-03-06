Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Paul Dodson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward "Poppy" Paul Dodson Sr.

Edward Paul "Poppy" Dodson, Sr. 79, of Canal Fulton passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Canal Fulton for 46 years, served in the U.S. Army and had retired from the Teamsters. He loved Northwest High School sports, was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved his warm beer.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mae Dodson; brothers, Tom, Harry and Jon Dodson; and grandson, Jordan Ayers, He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Thelma (Quattrocchi) Dodson; children, Mary Dodson, Debbie (Joe) Peters, Edward (Tonya) Dodson, Jr., Cheryl (Art) Ayers and Michelle (Dave) Sweet; beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Dick (Mary Jane) Dodson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Dogs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now