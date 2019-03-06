|
|
Edward "Poppy" Paul Dodson Sr.
Edward Paul "Poppy" Dodson, Sr. 79, of Canal Fulton passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Canal Fulton for 46 years, served in the U.S. Army and had retired from the Teamsters. He loved Northwest High School sports, was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved his warm beer.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mae Dodson; brothers, Tom, Harry and Jon Dodson; and grandson, Jordan Ayers, He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Thelma (Quattrocchi) Dodson; children, Mary Dodson, Debbie (Joe) Peters, Edward (Tonya) Dodson, Jr., Cheryl (Art) Ayers and Michelle (Dave) Sweet; beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Dick (Mary Jane) Dodson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Dogs.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2019