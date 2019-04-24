Home

Edward Paul Polack, of Kent, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2019 at the age of 89.

Ed is survived by his wife, Eleanor of Kent; children Denise Sarfehjoo (Mohammad) of Cleveland, N.M., Edward of Atwater, Ohio, Hugh of Mogadore, Ohio, Kathryn Hoffman of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Sandra Osdyke of Ravenna, Ohio, Kenneth (Beverly) of Rootstown, Ohio, and Howard (Melanie) of Medina, Ohio. He was preceded in death by wife, Gretta; brothers, Andrew and Joseph, and grandson Jim.

Ed was born on April 18, 1930 in Youngstown, OH to Andrew and Pearl Polack, and grew up in Rootstown, OH. He married Gretta Laubert of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, whom he met at a dance hall in 1950. They moved shortly after to Oklahoma, where Ed served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Sill. Together the couple welcomed seven children into their Rootstown home.

Ed was a generous individual who enjoyed his 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren every chance he could. He was an avid euchre player with a talent for dancing, gardening, and ice carving.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, 628 W. Main St., Kent, OH. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, April 26th, 10:00 a.m. at the University Parish Newman Center, 1424 Horning Road, Kent, OH, with interment at Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed's life. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
