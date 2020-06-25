Edward R. Berus, 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family June 20, 2020. Born October 12, 1925, he was a World War II Marine Corps veteran serving in the South Pacific. He worked for Firestone as a defense research physicist, was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, enjoyed golfing and happy hour at "the bar." Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and son, Edward J.; he is survived by his brother, Bill Berus; daughters, Cindy K. and Diane L. Fick and granddaughter, Ashley M. Fick. A private family service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Robert Tauscher, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 724 Sumner St., Akron, OH 44311. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.