Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward R. Rodgers Obituary
Edward "Ed" R. Rodgers

Edward R. "Ed" Rodgers, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 16, 2019.

Born in Akron to Roy and Velma Rodgers, he was a lifelong area resident. Ed retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 45 years of loyal service. He enjoyed going on Candle Coach bus tours, ice fishing, boating, hunting, and spending time with his family at the lake house.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, James Carpenter; brothers, Bill and Jim; nephews, Mike and Sean. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 61 years, Joan; children, Rick (Kathy), Joe, Lori (Bill) Mullen, Robert and Mark (Debbie); grandchildren, Emily, Ellen, Alex, Mike, Josh, Jenna, Bobby, Julie, Johnny, Zack, Chryssie and Mack; great grandchildren, Matilda, Lucinda, Josephine, Henry, Parker, Lake and Cole; sister-in-law, Pat Rodgers and her children, Ken, Denny and Cheryl; nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Anne Riegler and health aides, Debbie Geiger and Brian Gifford for their loving care.

Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. The funeral mass will take place Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Ed's name to Huntington's Disease Society of America www.hdsa.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now