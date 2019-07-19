Edward "Ed" R. Rodgers



Edward R. "Ed" Rodgers, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 16, 2019.



Born in Akron to Roy and Velma Rodgers, he was a lifelong area resident. Ed retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. after 45 years of loyal service. He enjoyed going on Candle Coach bus tours, ice fishing, boating, hunting, and spending time with his family at the lake house.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, James Carpenter; brothers, Bill and Jim; nephews, Mike and Sean. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 61 years, Joan; children, Rick (Kathy), Joe, Lori (Bill) Mullen, Robert and Mark (Debbie); grandchildren, Emily, Ellen, Alex, Mike, Josh, Jenna, Bobby, Julie, Johnny, Zack, Chryssie and Mack; great grandchildren, Matilda, Lucinda, Josephine, Henry, Parker, Lake and Cole; sister-in-law, Pat Rodgers and her children, Ken, Denny and Cheryl; nieces, nephews and friends.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Anne Riegler and health aides, Debbie Geiger and Brian Gifford for their loving care.



Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. The funeral mass will take place Monday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Ed's name to Huntington's Disease Society of America www.hdsa.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019