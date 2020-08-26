1/1
Edward Randolph
1962 - 2020
Edward Randolph, 58, of Akron, Ohio passed away on August 23, 2020 following heart complications. He was born on April 6, 1962 in Wadsworth, Ohio. He was the son of Wesley and Barbara. On November 6, 1980 he married Carol and together they shared 39 years of marriage. He was a Greater Akron Motor Cycle Club member since 2012, he was a master technician at Montrose Ford, he did the Derby Downs Charity Walk with the GAMC, and helped families of Special Needs Children. He was preceded in death by Wesley Randolph Sr., survived by his wife. Carol; daughter, Trisha (Joshua) Doak; son, Edward Jr. (Sarah); daughter, Faith Randolph; mother, Barbara; brother, Wesley Jr. (Gail); sister, Betsy (Rick); sister, Lisa; niece, Aimee and nine grandchildren. Acknowledgements to GAMC for their support. From all of us, we will love and miss you more than you know! Services will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. A celebration of life to follow at GAMC 1540 Smith Road, Akron, OH 44313.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Celebration of Life
GAMC
AUG
27
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
