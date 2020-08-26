Edward Randolph, 58, of Akron, Ohio passed away on August 23, 2020 following heart complications. He was born on April 6, 1962 in Wadsworth, Ohio. He was the son of Wesley and Barbara. On November 6, 1980 he married Carol and together they shared 39 years of marriage. He was a Greater Akron Motor Cycle Club member since 2012, he was a master technician at Montrose Ford, he did the Derby Downs Charity Walk with the GAMC, and helped families of Special Needs Children. He was preceded in death by Wesley Randolph Sr., survived by his wife. Carol; daughter, Trisha (Joshua) Doak; son, Edward Jr. (Sarah); daughter, Faith Randolph; mother, Barbara; brother, Wesley Jr. (Gail); sister, Betsy (Rick); sister, Lisa; niece, Aimee and nine grandchildren. Acknowledgements to GAMC for their support. From all of us, we will love and miss you more than you know! Services will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. A celebration of life to follow at GAMC 1540 Smith Road, Akron, OH 44313.







