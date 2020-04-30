|
|
Edward S. (Hutch) Alexie formerly of Akron Ohio passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 just 27 days before his 102 Birthday. He had been under Hospice Care at home since December 2019. His body just started to give out. Born on May 23, 1918 in Kent Ohio. He attended St. Pat's School. He married Ruth Baughman to whom he was married almost 72 years when she died in December 2012. He was a veteran of World War ll receiving two Bronze Stars and serving in three campaigns. He worked for BF Goodrich/Chemionics for almost 38 years. In 1964 he built a cottage on Atwood Lake in Dellroy Ohio. Where they spent weekends and Summers. He loved to fish the lake and go out on his pontoon boat. He loved to play cards at the Castel De Sango and Carovillese Club as well as going for spaghetti and fish dinners at many clubs "on the hill". He was a friend to many, everyone has a special memory of Hutch as to the kind of man he was. He is survived by his daughter (and caregiver), Carol and husband, Craig Heyder of Columbus and granddaughter, Alexis Lux and husband, Craig Sutter of Oklahoma City. Due to the Covid 19 virus restrictions he was cremated and will be buried at the Western Reserve Military Cemetery in Sellive Ohio at a later date. To view the complete obituary and sign the guest book go to Tidd Funeral Homes website at https://tiddfuneral services.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2020