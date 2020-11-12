CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edward Batman II, 85, passed away November 7, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1935, in Akron, Ohio to the late Edward and Dorothy (Mitchell) Batman. He lived all of his life in the Akron-Cuyahoga Falls area. He graduated from Akron Garfield High School in 1953, The University of Akron, with a bachelor's degree in Education and Kent State University with a Masters Degree in Education Administration. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and was one of the founding members of The Woodridge Booster Club and The Justice League. He retired from The Akron Public School System as the coordinator for the Driver Education Program. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard, James, and Kenneth and sisters, Florine, Alice and Helen. He was the beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Amelio); father of Edward (Sandra) Batman III of Ventura, CA, Michelle (Richard) Schmock of Middleburg Hts., Lisa (David) Bates of Cuyahoga Falls and Susan (Scott) Decker of Cuyahoga Falls. Grandfather of Edward IV and Katherine Batman, Richie (Rachael) and Keira Schmock, Mary Claire and Mitchell Bates, and Joshua and Abigail Decker. Great Grandfather to Stella, Clara and Tressel Schmock. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and his loyal butler, Alfred. A calling hour will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls. A memorial mass will follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Woodridge Booster Club, 4440 Quick Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264 and Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.