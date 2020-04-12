|
Edward Vincent Conti, 74, passed away on April 2, 2020. Edward was born in Akron, Ohio, to the late Angelo and Virginia (Tersigni) Conti and lived in North Hill all his life. He was a faithful member of St. Hilary Parish and served in the National Guard. He retired from Brimfield Elementary School in 2003 after 30 years of service, was a PSR Teacher and Eucharistic Minister at St. Hilary, was a member of the Carovillese Society and loved to camp and travel and was an avid golfer. He loved his sweets, especially pie! In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary. He is survived by son, Kevin Conti; grandson, Connor (and his mother Jenny) Brewe; brother, Jim (Mary) Conti; sister, Barbara (Greg) Tesniarz; sister-in-law, Sharon (Robert) Carr; brothers-in-law, Mark (Tootie) and Clay (Debbie) Yeich; many loving nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, April 6, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 West Market Street, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333 with Rev. Father Steve Brunovski, Celebrant. Visitation was Monday, April 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Edward's final resting place was Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Hilary Parish, 2750 West Market Street, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Edward's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. A public memorial visitation will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020