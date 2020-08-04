CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edward W. Frashuer, 70, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 12 years. Edward was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked in security and enjoyed feeding squirrels. Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Agnes Frashuer; he is survived by his fiance, Marybeth Leslie; children, Nathan, Ben (Jennifer), Emily (Joel) Haselow and Amanda Frashuer; granddaughter, Berlynn; and sister, Wanda Thomas. Memorial calling will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com