1/1
Edward W. Frashuer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edward W. Frashuer, 70, passed away July 30, 2020. He was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 12 years. Edward was a Vietnam Veteran serving his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked in security and enjoyed feeding squirrels. Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Agnes Frashuer; he is survived by his fiance, Marybeth Leslie; children, Nathan, Ben (Jennifer), Emily (Joel) Haselow and Amanda Frashuer; granddaughter, Berlynn; and sister, Wanda Thomas. Memorial calling will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 6. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved