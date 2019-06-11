Edward W. Kreider



WADSWORTH -- Edward W. Kreider, 91, died peacefully at Altercare of Wadsworth Nursing Home on June 8, 2019 of natural causes. He was born October 15, 1927 to the late Harry C. and Besse E. (Wells) Kreider in Dayton, Ohio.



After graduating high school early at 17, he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following the war he attended Ohio State University and graduated with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went to work in 1951 for Babcock & Wilcox Co. in New York City where he met his wife, Jacqueline Simonson. They married in 1956 and moved to Zanesville, Ohio for two years. Then he transferred to Barberton and moved to Wadsworth. He retired after 43 years and then consulted independently until age 80.



He loved his family deeply. Trains were his passion, especially steam locomotives. He had a large model railroad in the basement that he enjoyed immensely. He also loved riding roller coasters at Cedar Point and feeding the birds at home.



Edward was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Dale Kreider, who was killed in World War II. He is survived by Jacqueline (Jackie) Kreider, his wife of 62 years; daughters, Anne, Nancy Goodwin (Jesse), and Louisa; also surviving are his sister, Ruth Janet Bode (Bill); nephews, Lee and Michael.



Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.



Contributions can be made to the organization of your choice or the Medina County SPCA animal rescue at 8790 Guilford Rd, Seville, OH 44273.



