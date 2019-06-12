|
Edward W. Kreider
WADSWORTH -- Edward W. Kreider, 91, died peacefully at Altercare of Wadsworth Nursing Home on June 8, 2019 of natural causes.
Family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to the organization of your choice or the Medina County SPCA animal rescue at 8790 Guilford Rd, Seville, OH 44273.
Hilliard Rospert
330-334-1501 www. HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019