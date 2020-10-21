1/1
Edward Watts
Edward Watts, 78, passed away October 18, 2020. Born in Conesville, Ohio, Edward had lived in the Tallmadge area for most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army and retired in 2004 from Hiney Printing. He enjoyed golf. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne. Edward is survived by his son, Andy (Rae Ann) Watts of California, step children, David (Angie) Rogers of Tallmadge, Steven Rogers, M.D. of Pittsburgh, Todd Rogers of California, Debra (Dan) Yung of Macedonia; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Sue (Renard) Wright of Coshocton; brothers, Tom (Jackie) Watts of Coshocton and Ron (Marianne) Boyer of Virginia. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle. Funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Chip Westfall officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Safety Forces Support Center, 501 W. Market St., Suite 313, Akron, OH 44303 or www.safetyforcescenter.org.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
October 21, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
