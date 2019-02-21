Edward Yatsko



Edward Yatsko, 88, passed away February 16, 2019. A private family memorial service will be held at Donovan Funeral Home. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Ed was born in Massillon on August 16, 1930 to the late John and Suzana (Elavsky). He is survived by his wife, Josephine (Sanford) of 48 years; two stepdaughters, Daphne (Ronald) Midcap and Dawn (Edward) Pesta; and three sisters, Rose Rowlands, Irene Klever and Eleanore Blackman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Yatsko and William Yatsko, and sisters, Anna Yatsko, Ila Pucky, Dorothy Keller and Geraldine Brenner. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Akron Board of Education where he served as an electrician for the Akron Public School system. Ed was a member of the Assemblies of Yahweh Church. He enjoyed hunting and camping. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44310 or by email at [email protected]