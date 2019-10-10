|
|
Edwin Alfred Huth Sr. passed away peacefully at The Gables of Green on October 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Born on June 16, 1931, Ed was a long time resident of Akron. He served in the Army during the Korean War and received many awards including the Bronze Star for his bravery. After coming home, he proudly earned a living as a union plumber. He loved being a handyman to many and shared his 'creative' repairs proudly. There was nothing he could not fix with a little duct tape! Ed was an active member and Eucharistic Minister at several Catholic parishes throughout the Akron area, including St. Bernard's, Sacred Heart, St. Eugene's, and Nativity of the Lord Jesus. Ed is joining his adoring wife, Judy, in heaven and will be sorely missed by his loving children, Kimberly Brown (Dennis), Ed Jr. (Leslie), Brian (Johnna), Karen Martin (Jim), Ken (Patti), Kris Ledford (John), and Kelly Squire (Larry); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p,m, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron, 44312. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ClearPath Hospice at 577 Grant Street Ste. B, Akron, 44311 or the Greater East Ohio .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019