Edwin Bruce Winters went home to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Preceded in death by his father, Clifford Winters; grandparents, and many rescued animals over his lifetime. He is survived by his mother, Mary; wife, Susan; sons, John and Jeffrey (Megan); daughter, Ashley (Lauren); as well as his beloved dog, cats, and ferrets. He was the epitome of hardwork, and kindness. Often imitated, never duplicated. No services as he didn't want to have any. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice and tell someone you love them.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2020.
