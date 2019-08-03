|
Edwin C. Pierce
Attorney Edwin C. Pierce died July 31, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's and heart disease. Ed was born in Akron, Ohio. He attended Akron Buchtel High School, graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Forestry and then went on to get his law degree from Akron Law School. Ed loved his career as an attorney in Akron for over 50 years. He took great joy from helping and advising his fellow attorneys downtown.
In his free time, Ed had a passion for bird watching that led him on some very great adventures with the wonderful people whom he had met. Ed was a true light for our family and the people around him. His gracious and truly caring personality impacted a great many people.
Our family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who in turn helped him in these last few years in his battle with Parkinson's. Ed is now walking gracefully again beside our Lord Jesus. Now we know he is free from the binds of his illness our family rejoices for him! Thank you Dad for being such a wonderful model for us.
Edwin was predeceased by his sister, Susannah Pierce, and is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and his daughters, Sarah Bell, Jessica Barlow, Laura Pierce and his three grandchildren, Ava and Elijah Barlow, and River Pierce, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron at 2 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson's Foundation or your favorite wildlife organization.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019