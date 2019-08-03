Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin C. Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin C. Pierce Obituary
Edwin C. Pierce

Attorney Edwin C. Pierce died July 31, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's and heart disease. Ed was born in Akron, Ohio. He attended Akron Buchtel High School, graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Forestry and then went on to get his law degree from Akron Law School. Ed loved his career as an attorney in Akron for over 50 years. He took great joy from helping and advising his fellow attorneys downtown.

In his free time, Ed had a passion for bird watching that led him on some very great adventures with the wonderful people whom he had met. Ed was a true light for our family and the people around him. His gracious and truly caring personality impacted a great many people.

Our family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who in turn helped him in these last few years in his battle with Parkinson's. Ed is now walking gracefully again beside our Lord Jesus. Now we know he is free from the binds of his illness our family rejoices for him! Thank you Dad for being such a wonderful model for us.

Edwin was predeceased by his sister, Susannah Pierce, and is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and his daughters, Sarah Bell, Jessica Barlow, Laura Pierce and his three grandchildren, Ava and Elijah Barlow, and River Pierce, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron at 2 p.m. with visitation from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson's Foundation or your favorite wildlife organization.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now