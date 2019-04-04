Edwin Clark Kester



Edwin Clark Kester, 96, peacefully passed away on March 7, 2019 after a brief illness.



He was born on April 23, 1922 to Florence (Stanley) and Roy Kester in Beaver Falls, Pa. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during WWII. He married Ruth Barnhart on Sept. 4, 1949. They had two children, Kathryn (Skip) Clement and Rick (Mary Beth) Kester. They were married 40 years when Ruth passed away in 1989. Ed married Joyce Kilgo on Feb. 9, 1991. They enjoyed 28 years of marriage.



Joyce's children are Denise (Jim) Shively and the late, Mark Kilgo. Together they had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



He retired from Firestone Tire as an engineer after 30 years of service. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and loved taking care of his many rose bushes.



A Celebration Of Life will be held at Family Of Faith UMC, 800 E. Market St., on Saturday, April 6th at 11 a.m. Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Donations, if desired may be made in his name to the church.