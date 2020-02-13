|
|
1930-2020 Ed Taylor, 90, passed away early Monday, February 10th at his home in The Coventry Assisted Living residence in Salt Lake City, UT. He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Gail Goodrich of Akron; sons, Gary (Diane) of Omaha, NE, and Scott (Shannon) of Fresno, CA; granddaughter, Carrie (Quinten) and two great granddaughters, Ariya and Naomi of Vancouver WA; grandson, Chip (Liz) and great grandson, Scott of Honolulu, HI; daughter-in-law, Susan of Germantown TN. Guests may meet at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., promptly at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th. Memorials can be made to Community of Grace Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 902410, Sandy, UT 84090-2410. To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020