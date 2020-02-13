Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:15 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map

Edwin E. Taylor


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin E. Taylor Obituary
1930-2020 Ed Taylor, 90, passed away early Monday, February 10th at his home in The Coventry Assisted Living residence in Salt Lake City, UT. He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Gail Goodrich of Akron; sons, Gary (Diane) of Omaha, NE, and Scott (Shannon) of Fresno, CA; granddaughter, Carrie (Quinten) and two great granddaughters, Ariya and Naomi of Vancouver WA; grandson, Chip (Liz) and great grandson, Scott of Honolulu, HI; daughter-in-law, Susan of Germantown TN. Guests may meet at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., promptly at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th. Memorials can be made to Community of Grace Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 902410, Sandy, UT 84090-2410. To share a Memory or Send a Condolence, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -