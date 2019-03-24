Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory
73 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Sekowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Eugene Sekowski


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edwin Eugene Sekowski Obituary
Edwin Eugene Sekowski

Edwin Eugene Sekowski, 79, passed away March 20, 2019. He and his family have lived in Tallmadge since 1973.

Visitation will be 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave, (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. (Followed by a luncheon at the church) Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania. Donations can be made to Northeast Ohio Right to Life Education Fund or Our Lady of Victory Building Fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now