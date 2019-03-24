|
|
Edwin Eugene Sekowski
Edwin Eugene Sekowski, 79, passed away March 20, 2019. He and his family have lived in Tallmadge since 1973.
Visitation will be 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave, (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be 11:30 a.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. (Followed by a luncheon at the church) Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania. Donations can be made to Northeast Ohio Right to Life Education Fund or Our Lady of Victory Building Fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019