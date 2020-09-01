RITTMAN -- Edwin Franklin Seiler, Jr., age 85, of Rittman, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning, August 28, 2020, so he could make his 10:40 a.m. Heavenly Tee-Time. Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. For full obituary, online registry and expressions of condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com
