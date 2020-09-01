1/1
Edwin Franklin Seiler Jr.
RITTMAN -- Edwin Franklin Seiler, Jr., age 85, of Rittman, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning, August 28, 2020, so he could make his 10:40 a.m. Heavenly Tee-Time. Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. For full obituary, online registry and expressions of condolence, please visit the funeral home's website at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
