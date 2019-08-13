|
Edwin I. Davies CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Edwin I. Davies Jr. (Ed) (Ted), age 95, died August 9, 2019. He was born in Cleveland to Edwin I Davies and Eleanor Christine Davies on March 9, 1924. He was a World War II veteran, serving as a bomber pilot in the Pacific. He briefly attended the University of Akron and then worked at the Akron Welding & Spring Co for 42 years. He was a member (55 years) and past president of the Cuyahoga Falls Rotary Club. He was also a past president of the Akron Fleet Maintenance Council, and past secretary of the Summit County Fire Prevention Clinic. He belonged to The First United Methodist Church in Cuyahoga Falls for over 50 years. He and his wife, Eleanor, were residents of Cuyahoga Falls for 63 years. She passed away November 1, 2013. He leaves with regret, his son, Edwin III and Dr. Lois Davies and four grandchildren, Courtney, Edwin IV, and Christian, in Chicago, and Josh Diller and wife, Victoria with their two children, Sebastian and Flora (great grandchildren) in Pittsburgh. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Mary Jane Lasher; niece, Joan Smith, and niece, Gail Edwards. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday August 15, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. To view his video tribute, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker .com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019