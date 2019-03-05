|
Edwin Joseph Allen
AKRON -- Edwin J. Allen, 82, passed away February 26, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a lifelong area resident, and had been employed with Akron Uniform, retiring in 2013. Edwin attended Immaculate Heart of Mary in Cuyahoga Falls, and was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Preceded in death by his wife, Carol, he is survived by sons, Patrick (Janet Somers) Allen and James Allen; daughters, Diane (Kevin) Zorger, Kim (Scott) Boling and Loretta (Dale) Yoho; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Allen and special friend, Connie Keesee.
Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow 44224. Fr. James Singler will conduct service Thursday, 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 44223. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Greater East Ohio Area Chapter.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019