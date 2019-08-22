Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church,
755 S. Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
755 S. Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH
View Map
Edwin R. Sudia Edwin R. Sudia, age 87, passed away on August 16, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a lifetime area resident. Mr. Sudia was an engineer at Goodyear Tire & Rubber, working in the OEM Tire Design and International Research and Development divisions, retiring after a long career. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ed was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church and the RBO Lodge #204. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; and his loving wife of 62-1/2 years, Regina, Ed is survived by one son; three daughters; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. Friends and family will be received Friday, from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a Parastas service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with The V. Rev. Father Nicholas Wyslutsky presiding. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery Fund. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
