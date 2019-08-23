|
Edwin R. Sudia Edwin R. Sudia, age 87, passed away on August 16, 2019. Friends and family will be received Friday (TODAY), from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where a Parastas service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with The V. Rev. Father Nicholas Wyslutsky presiding. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery Fund. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019