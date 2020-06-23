Edwin S. Decker
TOGETHER AGAIN Edwin S. Decker, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A resident of Barberton for most of his life, he retired from Babcock & Wilcox with 31 years of service. Ed was a life member of Community of Christ Church where he served as a Lay Minister for almost 60 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Decker and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Pennington; survived by his son, Dan Decker; grandchildren, Nicki, Merci, Gabriel (Sara) and Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Raine, Jacob, Landon, Grant and Colin; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ed's funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Don and Ruthellen Moore officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
JUN
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
