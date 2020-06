TOGETHER AGAIN Edwin S. Decker, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A resident of Barberton for most of his life, he retired from Babcock & Wilcox with 31 years of service. Ed was a life member of Community of Christ Church where he served as a Lay Minister for almost 60 years. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Decker and daughter, Cheryl Lynn Pennington; survived by his son, Dan Decker; grandchildren, Nicki, Merci, Gabriel (Sara) and Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Raine, Jacob, Landon, Grant and Colin; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ed's funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25th at 2 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Don and Ruthellen Moore officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association , Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236.