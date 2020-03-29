Home

Edwina Jean Harris


1948 - 2020
Edwina Jean Harris Obituary
Edwina Jean Harris, age 71, of Akron, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hickory Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a result of complications from hip surgery. Edwina was born June 17, 1948, in Ann Arbor, MI, where she was raised by her beloved grandparents. She majored in art, attending Eastern Michigan University, working factories for tuition and family support. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Kent State University in Elementary Education in 1988, and then obtained her Masters degree. She last worked as a Social Worker at Community Support Services in Akron. Edwina was a wonderful artist - art was her passion, especially colored pencil sketches and water colors. She was a "child of the '60's", living in Haight-Ashbury in the City she loved, San Francisco. She knew many people at the time and place, including Timothy Leary. She is survived by son, Joshua Harris; daughter, Melissa Aber; grandchildren, Tim and Alexander Aber; and great grandson, Tim Aber Jr. She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Mann, and sister, Patty Mann. Thank you to the staff at Hickory Ridge, especially Davette and Stephanie, who cared for and loved Edwina. Donations in her memory can be made to Community Support Services, 150 Cross Street, Akron, OH 44311. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
