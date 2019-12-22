|
STOW -- Eileen M. Anfang, 87, died December 20, 2019. She was a resident of Silver Lake and Cuyahoga Falls for most of her life. Eileen was born September 11, 1932 in Millersburg, Ohio, to Marie and Ralph Huebner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her son, Chris, and her brothers, Richard and Ronald. She is survived by her children, Jack Anfang, Anne (Dave) DiCola, Kari (John) Sorboro; her grandchildren, Joseph, Elizabeth, David, and Julia Sorboro; Christopher, Marie, Daniel, and Michael DiCola. Eileen was a parishioner of Saint Eugene's Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a volunteer for 40 years at Saint Thomas Hospital in Akron, where she also served as President and Member of the Women's Board. Eileen was also a member of the Walsh Jesuit High School Mother's Club. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 26 at 11:00 AM at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave. in Munroe Falls, where the family will receive friends for 1 hour prior. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 812 Biruta Street, Akron, Ohio 44307 or at https://ccdocle. org/summit-county/ways-to-donate/partners-in-giving
