Eileen Bond
Eileen Bond, 72, passed away in her sleep on June 3, 2019. Eileen was a lover of animals, family, and humor.
She is survived by her sons, Dean (Trisha), and Sean (Christine); grandchildren, Amanda, Sean, Nicole, Kayla, Andrew, and Gavin and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial services will take place on Sunday at 4 at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 8, 2019