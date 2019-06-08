Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
811 Grant Street
Akron, OH 44311
(330) 253-8121
Eileen Bond

Eileen Bond

Eileen Bond, 72, passed away in her sleep on June 3, 2019. Eileen was a lover of animals, family, and humor.

She is survived by her sons, Dean (Trisha), and Sean (Christine); grandchildren, Amanda, Sean, Nicole, Kayla, Andrew, and Gavin and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial services will take place on Sunday at 4 at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St.).

Please visit Eileen's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 8, 2019
