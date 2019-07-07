|
Eileen C. Lorenz
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Eileen C. Lorenz, 94, died July 5, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio she was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls since 1958. She worked alongside her husband, Frank, in the founding of Northampton Baptist Church (now Northampton Bible Church) in 1956, where she served as church secretary, Sunday School teacher, Women's Ministry and Bible study leader, and pastor's wife for 47 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Dale) Hawley of Beavercreek, Ohio; son, Franklin L (Cindy) of Akron; grandchildren, Jonathan (Erianne) Hawley, Matthew (April) Hawley, Tyler Lorenz; great grandchildren Titus, Alexandra, Nicholas, and Ella Rose.
Eileen's grandson, Matthew Hawley and Mr. John DeMund will conduct service Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Northampton Bible Church, 333 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls 44223, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Entombment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Northampton Bible Church.
(REDMON, STOW, 330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019