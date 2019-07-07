Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northampton Bible Church
333 W. Steels Corners Road
Cuyahoga, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Northampton Bible Church
333 W. Steels Corners Road
Cuyahoga, OH
View Map
Eileen C. Lorenz Obituary
Eileen C. Lorenz

CUYAHOGA FALLS - Eileen C. Lorenz, 94, died July 5, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio she was a resident of Cuyahoga Falls since 1958. She worked alongside her husband, Frank, in the founding of Northampton Baptist Church (now Northampton Bible Church) in 1956, where she served as church secretary, Sunday School teacher, Women's Ministry and Bible study leader, and pastor's wife for 47 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Dale) Hawley of Beavercreek, Ohio; son, Franklin L (Cindy) of Akron; grandchildren, Jonathan (Erianne) Hawley, Matthew (April) Hawley, Tyler Lorenz; great grandchildren Titus, Alexandra, Nicholas, and Ella Rose.

Eileen's grandson, Matthew Hawley and Mr. John DeMund will conduct service Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Northampton Bible Church, 333 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls 44223, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Entombment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Northampton Bible Church.

(REDMON, STOW, 330.688.6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
