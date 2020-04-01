|
|
BOWERSTON -- Eileen Cresong, 69, passed away March 28, 2020. She was born in Akron and spent most of her life in Cuyahoga Falls before moving to Bowerston. Eileen was a 1969 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, going on to work as an LPN for Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital. She loved animals especially horses. Preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Wilma Seeds; husband, Ronald and sister, Elaine Seeds; she is survived by her son, David Spiegle; grandson, Justin; great-granddaughter, Ayva; sister, Jacqueline Demali and nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020