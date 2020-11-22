1/
Eileen D. Kadilak
Eileen D. Kadilak, 93, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born November 29, 1926 in Carbondale, Ohio and was a resident of Barberton for most of her life. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John G. Kadilak Sr. Eileen is survived by her sons, Gary (Deborah) of Doylestown and John (Charlotte) of Norton; grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Watts, Kimberly Kadilak, Justin (Autumn) Kadilak, Melissa (Jared) Kiehl and Jessica Kadilak; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Brantley, Ava, Jeremy and Joey. Due to current circumstances a private service was held for the family. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
