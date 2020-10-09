Eileen Enin, beloved grandmother and role model to many, died on the morning of October 5th, 2020. Eileen was born in England and raised in a hardworking family. She spent many years of her adult life in Egypt, and eventually moved to Akron, Ohio where she worked as a nurse at Children's Hospital for 40 years. She leaves behind her brother, Roy Fairclough, granddaughter, Rachel Favetta, and many friends and relatives here and abroad. Visitation hours will take place Saturday, October 10th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).