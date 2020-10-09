1/1
Eileen Enin
Eileen Enin, beloved grandmother and role model to many, died on the morning of October 5th, 2020. Eileen was born in England and raised in a hardworking family. She spent many years of her adult life in Egypt, and eventually moved to Akron, Ohio where she worked as a nurse at Children's Hospital for 40 years. She leaves behind her brother, Roy Fairclough, granddaughter, Rachel Favetta, and many friends and relatives here and abroad. Visitation hours will take place Saturday, October 10th from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
October 9, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
