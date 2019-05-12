Home

Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Eileen F. Mollison

Eileen F. Mollison Obituary
Eileen F. Mollison

(nee Brooks)

Eileen F. Mollison (nee Brooks), 88, beloved mother of Pamela Hejduk, Mark (Jennifer) Mollison, and the late Nancy Ellen Mollison; loving grandmother of Chris Hejduk, Jessica Hejduk, and Alex Mollison.

Eileen was preceded in death by brothers, Russell and Dennis; sisters, Marilyn and Nancy; and parents, Frank and Loretta (nee Barner) Brooks.

Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where a parlor service will be Satuary, 10 a.m., followed by interment in Acacia Park Cemetery, Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
