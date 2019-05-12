|
Eileen F. Mollison
(nee Brooks)
Eileen F. Mollison (nee Brooks), 88, beloved mother of Pamela Hejduk, Mark (Jennifer) Mollison, and the late Nancy Ellen Mollison; loving grandmother of Chris Hejduk, Jessica Hejduk, and Alex Mollison.
Eileen was preceded in death by brothers, Russell and Dennis; sisters, Marilyn and Nancy; and parents, Frank and Loretta (nee Barner) Brooks.
Family will receive friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where a parlor service will be Satuary, 10 a.m., followed by interment in Acacia Park Cemetery, Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019