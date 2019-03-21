Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Eileen M. Tench

Eileen M. Tench Obituary
Eileen M. Tench

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Eileen Marie Tench, 95, passed away after a tragic fall on March 17, 2019.

Friends may call 2 hours prior to a 12-noon memorial service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to a .

To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
