|
|
Eileen Marie Hartz, born Nov. 1, 1948 to Walter A. Hartz and Florence Daugherty Hartz, died on Feb. 15, 2020 after a long illness. Eileen was a member of Our Lady of the Elms Class of 1967 and attended classes at The University of Akron. She was employed as a computer programmer by the Ohio Bell Company (later Ameritech) for 25 years. Eileen enjoyed singing, playing the guitar, and listening to music. She loved knitting, crocheting, quilting, and crafts of all kinds, planning more projects than could be completed in one lifetime. She also enjoyed watching Browns games with her family of stuffed animals. Eileen is survived by sister, Mary C. Hartz; niece, Katy Hartz-Musgrave of Flagstaff, Arizona; brother, William (Theresia) Hartz; nephew, Nathan Hartz of Cuyahoga Falls and dear friend, Susan (Joseph) Palmieri of Oberlin, Ohio. Calling hours will be held at the Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls on Friday, February 28 from 3-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Cuyahoga Falls on Saturday, February 29 at 10 a.m. The family wishes to express gratitude to the many health professionals who cared for Eileen for more than ten years, most recently at The Avenue in Aurora, Green Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in Louisville, and Aultman Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020