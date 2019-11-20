Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Wormald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Wormald


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Wormald Obituary
) Eileen Wormald, 91, of Green, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019. She was born January 19, 1928 in Akron to the late George and Pearl Stiles. Eileen had many jobs over the years but enjoyed working at Donzell's Garden Center and Hartville Collectibles. She enjoyed sewing, working on crafts and ceramics. She volunteered her sewing abilities to make costumes for Akron's "Boo at the Zoo" for many years. Eileen also loved to go fishing with her husband, Bill. Along with her parents; Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Mark and infant brother, Bobby. She is survived by sister, Dottie Stiles-Janes (George); daughter, Cheryl Beres (Rick); grandchildren, Jim (Laura), Dave (Laura) and Stacie (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Ava, Nora and Ethan. Funeral service will be held at 7 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Butch Pursley officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 3 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -