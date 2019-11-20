|
) Eileen Wormald, 91, of Green, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019. She was born January 19, 1928 in Akron to the late George and Pearl Stiles. Eileen had many jobs over the years but enjoyed working at Donzell's Garden Center and Hartville Collectibles. She enjoyed sewing, working on crafts and ceramics. She volunteered her sewing abilities to make costumes for Akron's "Boo at the Zoo" for many years. Eileen also loved to go fishing with her husband, Bill. Along with her parents; Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Mark and infant brother, Bobby. She is survived by sister, Dottie Stiles-Janes (George); daughter, Cheryl Beres (Rick); grandchildren, Jim (Laura), Dave (Laura) and Stacie (Jesse); great-grandchildren, Ava, Nora and Ethan. Funeral service will be held at 7 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Butch Pursley officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 3 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Private family interment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019