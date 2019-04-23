Eileene D. Stefanko Ball



NEW FRANKLIN -- Eileene Dorothy (nee Pitz) Stefanko Ball, 92, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Eileene was born on June 13th 1926 to the late Paul and Dorothy Pitz.



Eileene grew up in Barberton and graduated from Barberton High School in 1944. She married Robert W Stefanko in1945 and raised three children, Gary Robert, Judith Lorrain and Kenneth Duayne Stefanko. After the passing of Robert Stefanko she married Marshall R Ball.



Eileene had a true zest for life. Her adventures included riding in a hot air balloon; a donkey ride to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and traveling the Alaskan Highway in a motor home. She enjoyed camping and sometimes would even camp outdoors in the winter. She loved hiking the Summit County Metro Parks and completed the fall hiking spree for 51 years. A feat achieved by only a handful of hikers. Her story appeared in a book produced by the Metro Parks and she was featured in the Barberton Herald and the Akron Beacon Journal. She was an amazing woman who lived her life by the philosophy, "it isn't about the bad things that happen in life, but how you respond to them." Her favorite song was, "Don't Worry Be Happy." She was loved by her family and friends and her home was the focal point of all the family gatherings including Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. As the family grew she established the annual "Big Birthday Party," where we celebrate everyone's Birthday on a single day complete with cake and ice cream. This tradition will continue.



She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert W. Stefanko and Marshall R Ball. She is survived by her children, Gary (Justine) Judith, and Kenneth (Fran) Stefanko, Tim Ball and Becky Chafe (Ron); Eileene was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Eileene's Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Pastor Jeremy Klein officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.