Elaine Georgiou Cherpas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine G. Cherpas passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Born on January 6, 1929 in Patras, Greece to parents Nikos and Fotini Georgiou, Elaine came to the United States in 1948. She met and married James T. Cherpas on March 6, 1949. Elaine was an active member of Annunciation Akron Greek Orthodox Church and Philoptochos. She volunteered with the Good Samaritans, Gyro Luncheon, the annual Greek Festival, and various fund raiser events. She loved to bake and cook for her family and friends with many recipes from her native Greece. She enjoyed gardening and dancing at Greek celebrations. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James, she leaves behind daughters, Niki Cherpas, Faye (Edward) Strait, and Catherine Cherpas (Ronald Bobner); son, Ted Cherpas; and three grandchildren, Teddy, James, and George. The family wishes to express and thank the entire staff at the Village of St. Edward for their compassion and care for Mom, along with Cleveland Clinic Hospice. A private graveside service with immediate family was held at Mount Peace Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Annunciation Akron Greek Orthodox Church Capital Fund or the Father Bartz Camp Scholarship Fund, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or send a Hug From Home, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved