Elaine G. Cherpas passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020. Born on January 6, 1929 in Patras, Greece to parents Nikos and Fotini Georgiou, Elaine came to the United States in 1948. She met and married James T. Cherpas on March 6, 1949. Elaine was an active member of Annunciation Akron Greek Orthodox Church and Philoptochos. She volunteered with the Good Samaritans, Gyro Luncheon, the annual Greek Festival, and various fund raiser events. She loved to bake and cook for her family and friends with many recipes from her native Greece. She enjoyed gardening and dancing at Greek celebrations. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James, she leaves behind daughters, Niki Cherpas, Faye (Edward) Strait, and Catherine Cherpas (Ronald Bobner); son, Ted Cherpas; and three grandchildren, Teddy, James, and George. The family wishes to express and thank the entire staff at the Village of St. Edward for their compassion and care for Mom, along with Cleveland Clinic Hospice. A private graveside service with immediate family was held at Mount Peace Cemetery with Rev. Fr. Jerry Hall officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Annunciation Akron Greek Orthodox Church Capital Fund or the Father Bartz Camp Scholarship Fund, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or send a Hug From Home, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.