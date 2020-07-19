Elaine Grether

) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Elaine (Schiesser) Grether, 95, went home to be with her Lord on July 12th, 2020. Born in Syracuse, New York, she spent most of her adult life in the Northampton area. Her family and her faith were the two most important parts of her life. Through her faith, she led by example and shared her faith by witnessing to others. She was a prayer warrior, a choir member, a member of the praise team, a part of various women's organizations, and she served her church in many other capacities throughout her life. Whenever Elaine was asked about the secret to her longevity, she always responded by saying, "Jesus lives in me." Preceded in death by husband of 53 years, Harvey; parents, Ernest and Florence Schiesser; brother, Kenneth; sister, Peggy Vukan. She is survived by daughters, Sandee Grether Mick, Jayne (Dave) Growley; grandchildren, Chris (Kristen) Mick, Audrey (Chris) Cunert; great-grandsons, Blaine Mick and Nico Cunert; sister, Shirley Fahrny; many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Pastors Keith Johnson and Andy Alberts will conduct a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, July 21 at Tallmadge Lutheran Church, 759 East Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278 at 6:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed on the Tallmadge Lutheran Church Facebook page for those who wish to view. Due to Covid-19 there will be no visitation before the service. Social distance will be practiced, and you will be asked to wear a mask at all times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Ministries P.O. Box 452831, Kissimmee, FL 34745 or online at www.opendoorshonduras.com/donate
. This charity is to help the cause of caring for children of Honduras who have suffered sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Many of these children are trying to survive but are suffering with nothing to eat and malnutrition. Contributions can also be made to Caring for Kids Foster Care Program, 650 Graham Rd., Suite 101, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or online at www.cfkadopt.org
