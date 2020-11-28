Raeburn August 24, 1927 November 23, 2020 TRAVERSE CITY - Elaine J. Raeburn was born in 1927 in Waterbury, CT. Father Jarvis of Christ the King Catholic Church will officiate her funeral at The Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City, MI on Monday, November 30, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the funeral can be attended virtually via the You Tube link: www.rjfh.tv
Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Service at 11:00. Immediately following the funeral, there will be a Catholic burial at Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens, where Elaine will be buried by Rowland. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Elaine J. Raeburn's name may be made to: Ronald McDonald House, Akron House, 141 West State Street, Akron, OH 44302, website: rmhakron.org
, or Hardin County Habitat for Humanity, 2816 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701, or Country Pleasures Assisted Living, 1818 River Ridge Road, Traverse City, MI. 49696. A full obituary can be found at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com
. Please share a memory with Elaine's family by visiting her tribute page found at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com
. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.