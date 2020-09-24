Elaine Kelley

) CUYAHOGA FALLS - Elaine Makebakken Kelley, 79, passed away September 22, 2020. She was a lifetime Cuyahoga Falls resident. Elaine worked as a hairstylist and for various nursing homes. She loved gardening, dogs and was an avid shopper of current styles. Preceded in death by her husband, David Kelley; children, Julie Strainer and Todd A. Troyer; she is survived by her grandchildren, Damon Lee Thrash, Alexander Strainer, Amanda Strainer, Daniel Troyer and Christopher Troyer. Memorial calling will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. To send condolences or sign guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com