Elaine Kelley
) CUYAHOGA FALLS - Elaine Makebakken Kelley, 79, passed away September 22, 2020. She was a lifetime Cuyahoga Falls resident. Elaine worked as a hairstylist and for various nursing homes. She loved gardening, dogs and was an avid shopper of current styles. Preceded in death by her husband, David Kelley; children, Julie Strainer and Todd A. Troyer; she is survived by her grandchildren, Damon Lee Thrash, Alexander Strainer, Amanda Strainer, Daniel Troyer and Christopher Troyer. Memorial calling will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. To send condolences or sign guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
26
Memorial service
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
