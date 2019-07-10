Elaine Mural Pedder



Elaine Mural Pedder, loving wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother who took care of everybody, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.



Elaine was born October 24, 1930 to Nicholas and Anna (Fedorka) Mural in Cleveland and had been an area resident her entire life. She was a graduate of the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and worked at University Hospitals. She was a member of St. Elia Orthodox Church.



Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2004 and her sister, Dorothy O'Gwynn. She is survived by her daughters Kathryn (Mark) Taylor and Barbara (William) DiPuccio; grandchildren Jeremy and Joseph (Elizabeth) Taylor and Rebeccah and Christopher DiPuccio; great grandchild Melody Taylor; nieces, Linda O'Gwynn (Thomas Purdy), Susan Perkins (late David), Patrice Brown (Fr. John) and other great nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, OH where a Parastas service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at ST. NICHOLAS ORTHODOX CHURCH in Mogadore, 755 S. Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., Fr. Don Freude officiating. Interment, Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. Donations may be made to St. Elia Orthodox Church or the Akron Canton Foodbank. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019