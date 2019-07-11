Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
ST. NICHOLAS ORTHODOX CHURCH
755 S. Cleveland Ave
Mogadore, OH
View Map
Elaine Mural Pedder

Elaine Mural Pedder Obituary
Elaine Mural Pedder

Elaine Mural Pedder, loving wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother who took care of everybody, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron Ohio where a Parastas service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at ST. NICHOLAS ORTHODOX CHURCH in Mogadore, 755 S Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9 a.m., Fr. Don Freude officiating. Interment Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. Donations may be made to St. Elia Orthodox Church or the Akron Canton Foodbank.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019
